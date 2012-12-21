Becoming a Sister

Since the earliest days of the church, consecrated women have played a key role in building the body of Christ—through active ministries such as teaching, nursing, and assisting the poor as well as in contemplative communities devoted to prayer.

The Diocese of Knoxville is blessed to have several communities of sisters in residence (see below).

For more information about becoming a religious sister, contact Sister Mary Charles Mayer, RSM Delegate for Consecrated Life or call at 865-862-5760.

Women Religious Represented in the Diocese of Knoxville

Congregation of Sisters of Holy Cross (CSC)

Dominican Sisters (Nashville) (OP)

Handmaids of the Precious Blood (contemplative)

Missionary Congregation of the Evangelizing Sisters of Mary (Uganda)

Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus “Ad Gentes” (MAG)

Religious Sisters of Mercy of Alma, Michigan (RSM)

Sisters of Charity of Nazareth (SCN)

Sisters of Mercy of the Americas (South Central Community) (RSM)

Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George (FSGM)

Sisters of St. Joseph, Third Order of St. Francis (SSJ-TOSF)

Sisters of the Divine Compassion (RDC)



Women Religious Communities Outside of Knoxville

Carmelites of the Divine Heart of Jesus

Discalced Carmelites (contemplative)

Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters / Pink Sisters (contemplative)

Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart

Becoming a Brother

Men called by God do not always become priests: some, like St. Francis of Assisi, become religious brothers.

As Pope Benedict XVI wrote in his 2009 message for the World Day of Prayer for Vocations:

The vocation to the priesthood and to the consecrated life constitutes a special gift of God which becomes part of the great plan of love and salvation that God has for every man and woman and for the whole of humanity.

—Pope Benedict XVI

The Diocese of Knoxville is blessed to have a number of members of the Alexian Brothers serving in the Chattanooga area. The brothers operate a comprehensive network of residential, retirement, and community resources for seniors and older adults of Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

To receive more information on becoming a religious Brother, contact Father Joe Reed at 865-588-0249.

Religious Brothers Represented in the Diocese of Knoxville

Alexian Brothers (CFA)

Glenmary Home Missioners (GHM)

Religious Orders

Several religious orders are represented in the diocese. For more information about these orders, please visit the websites below.

Religious Orders represented in the Diocese of Knoxville

Apostles of Jesus (AJ)

Paulist Fathers (CSP)

Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI)

Crusaders of the Holy Spirit (CHS)

Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales (MSFS)

Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity (ST)

The Glenmary Home Missioners (GHM)