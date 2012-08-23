In every generation since Jesus Christ founded his church, God has called men to serve him in a special way—as Catholic priests.

Although this vocation is not without challenges, Catholic priests report very high satisfaction with their lives and work.

If you are interested in discerning whether you might have a vocation to the priesthood and would like to learn about upcoming discernment opportunities in the Diocese of Knoxville, please email Father Joe Reed.

Bishop Stika talks about priesthood:

Watch a video featuring our seminarians:

