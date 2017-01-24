Strong Catholic showing at local March for Life

More than 500 women, men, and children of all walks of faith took part Jan. 22 in the March for Life through the Fort Sanders community of Knoxville.

The annual march marks the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion across the country.

The march began at the Tennessee Amphitheater with prayer, music, and remarks before marchers walked six blocks from the amphitheater to in front of the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health at Clinch Avenue and 16th Street. The center offers medical and surgical abortions for Knox and surrounding counties.

Among Diocese of Knoxville participants in the march were Father John Dowling, pastor of Holy Ghost Church, Father Tim Sullivan, CSP, associate pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Deacons Scott Maentz, Mike Gouge, and Gordy Lowery, and members of the Religious Sisters of Mercy of Alma, Mich.

Father Sullivan, who said it was his first time participating in the March for Life that was coordinated by the Knox County chapter of Tennessee Right to Life, was one of the area pastors who addressed the marchers. The Paulist priest was assigned to Immaculate Conception last year.

“I was so touched by the show of faith, spirit, and love. This is the most important issue of our lives so we’re putting faith into action by publicly demonstrating our support for life,” Father Sullivan said.