Statement from St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic

From St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic:

Considering all that is happening in our world related to COVID-19, we wanted to reach out to everyone. Please know we are committed to the safety of our patients, volunteers, and staff. At this time we are still seeing patients. However, in order to protect everyone, we have made some changes.

Before your appointment, please let us know if you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or have traveled outside of the area.

Only patients with appointments are allowed in the clinic. If you are not a patient, we ask that you wait in your car.

We ask that everyone practices good hygiene by using hand sanitizer when entering the clinic.

When patients check-in for their appointment, they will be asked a series of questions regarding current health and travel.

We are eternally grateful for the opportunity to provide care to our patients and to all of our volunteers for their continued support. We will continue to keep everyone updated. Please call us with any questions (865) 212-5570.