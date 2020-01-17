Statement from Bishop Richard F. Stika on news coverage of the Michael Boyd lawsuit

Bishop Richard F. Stika issued this statement on Friday, Jan. 17:

I am disappointed that a recent newspaper story chose to challenge the honesty and integrity of the Diocese of Knoxville by accentuating disputed allegations that have been portrayed as hard facts. When information was presented to us, and personnel decisions were warranted, we took firm and prudent action, which included the immediate suspension and eventual termination of a teacher. We have been open and honest with Mr. Boyd and his representatives, and we will maintain our pledge to be transparent with the media and the public, despite a campaign by at least one zealous activist organization that seems fixated on unfairly discrediting us.