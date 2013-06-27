St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Mission

1700 Jackson-Love Hwy
Erwin, TN 37650
423-735-0484

stmichaelthearchangeluc.org

Mass Times

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday8:30 a.m.
Saturday Vigil5:00 p.m.
Sunday10:00 a.m. (bilingual)

Directions (Map)

Sacramental information

Reconciliation: by appointment
Baptism & Marriage: Call the parish office to schedule preparation and set a date.
Anointing of the Sick: Please call (423) 735-0484

Comments 2

  2. Please reconcile my relationship with Mike and restore our engagement and allow us to be united in Holy Matrimony and create a Godly home for our combined families. If this is God’s Will.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *