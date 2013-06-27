St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Mission

1700 Jackson-Love Hwy

Erwin, TN 37650

423-735-0484



stmichaelthearchangeluc.org

Mass Times

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 a.m. Saturday Vigil 5:00 p.m. Sunday 10:00 a.m. (bilingual)

Directions (Map)

Sacramental information

Reconciliation: by appointment

Baptism & Marriage: Call the parish office to schedule preparation and set a date.

Anointing of the Sick: Please call (423) 735-0484