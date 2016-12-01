Bishop Stika announces grant, collections to help fire victims; update on St. Mary Church

St. Mary Catholic Church in Gatlinburg is still standing, but its pastor remains among the many evacuees that left the small Tennessee resort town on Monday night as deadly wildfires swept through the area. Reached today, Father Antony Punnackal was still uncertain as to when he would be allowed to return home.

“I’m anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back to St. Mary. While I am here at Good Shepherd (in Newport, Tenn.), my heart and my soul are in Gatlinburg. I’m waiting hour by hour to return,” said Father Punnackal.

It is believed the church and rectory escaped serious damage from fires. It is not known yet if either building suffered smoke damage. Father Punnackal told Deacon Sean Smith, chancellor of the Diocese of Knoxville, that flames had moved to within 300 yards of the rectory.

Gatlinburg was the hardest hit area of many communities impacted by the recent wildfires, and it remains under curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Police have prohibited anyone from entering the city. During a press conference on Thursday, fire officials said it was unlikely that the main parkway between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg would open before Monday, Dec. 5.

Meantime, the Catholic community of East Tennessee continues its outreach to victims.

The St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation has announced a grant of $25,000 for victims of the recent wildfires and other tragedies that have occurred across the region this week.

The grant was announced by Bishop Richard F. Stika, and it is in addition to the St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation’s grant distributions of $735,000 announced today for local charities and nonprofit organizations serving Catholics and non-Catholics across East Tennessee in 2017.

“What happened in the Gatlinburg area this week was unexpected, and each day we’re hearing about more lives lost, more property destroyed, and more heartache for many, many people. The St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation has a very precise way of evaluating grant distributions before they’re announced. In this case, the foundation felt it was best to react to this tragedy immediately,” said Bishop Stika.

“The St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation also recognizes that many communities across our entire diocese have been affected by wildfires and more recently, tornadoes. For this reason, the $25,000 grant will be channeled into our diocesan Fund for Wildfire Victims. We want to make sure we can help everyone who needs assistance,” said Bishop Stika.

The Saint Mary’s Legacy Foundation was established through the sale of the former St. Mary’s Hospital in 2011. The foundation continues to support its Saint Mary’s Mobile Medical Clinic, which extends the healing ministry of Jesus to vulnerable residents living in remote areas of East Tennessee. Click here to learn more about the 2017 SMLF grant distributions.

On Thursday, Father David Boettner, a vicar general for the Diocese of Knoxville, traveled to the Pigeon Forge area to meet with families displaced by the fire. It’s believed at least three families from the Catholic parishes in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg are among the thousands of people who have lost their homes or been displaced. Some members of the parishes lived in an apartment complex that was destroyed.

Parishes in Knoxville, including Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish, collected relief supplies to aid victims and emergency workers. On Tuesday, three trucks filled with bottled water, snacks, and other items were driven from Sacred Heart Cathedral to a National Guard Armory in Pigeon Forge.

Bishop Stika has requested that parishes in the Diocese of Knoxville hold a second collection this weekend, Dec. 3-4 to raise funds to aid victims.

Additionally, the diocese has set up a Fund for Wildfire Victims which can be accessed on-line by clicking here.

The money raised will be distributed with input from parishes and pastors across the Diocese of Knoxville

So far, the 13 deaths have been blamed on the fires. The toll could rise as the recovery effort continues.

There are numerous reports of missing people.