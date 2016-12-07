St. Mary Church in Gatlinburg to celebrate Mass this weekend

Mass will be held at St. Mary Church in Gatlinburg on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. This will be the first Mass at the church following the deadly wildfires that swept through Gatlinburg on Nov. 28. St. Mary Church will also celebrate Mass at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Thursday, Dec. 8 is the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and a Holy Day of Obligation. Father Antony Punnackal, CMI, pastor of St. Mary Church, asks parishioners to attend Mass that day at Holy Cross Church in Pigeon Forge. Father Punnackal will be concelebrating. Mass will be at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Bishop Richard F. Stika; Cardinal Justin Rigali; Deacon Sean Smith, chancellor and chief operating officer for the Diocese of Knoxville; and Father David Boettner, a vicar general for the Diocese of Knoxville and rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral, toured St. Mary Church and rectory on Sunday, Dec. 4. The church suffered no serious damage in the wildfires.

Father Punnackal said that as he monitored the spreading fires Nov. 28, smoke was entering the church and rectory to the point it became unsafe to breathe. Shortly thereafter, he was forced to evacuate. Residents and business owners of Gatlinburg have been allowed back into the town to assess the damage to their property. The town is planning to reopen to the public Friday, Dec. 9.

Diocesan relief efforts for fire victims continue. The Diocese of Knoxville has initiated online giving through the Fund for East Tennessee Wildfire Victims.