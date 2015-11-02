St. Mary at center of Oak Ridge town hall meetings on community relations

Black lives matter. Youth lives matter. Police lives matter. All lives matter.

As those mantras reached crescendo levels around the country in recent months, the city of Oak Ridge – through the cooperation of three pastors including St. Mary Parish’s Father Brent Shelton – has been the site of a series of town hall meetings to show that “Community Matters.”

The public discussion began several weeks ago when an Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church sign along the Oak Ridge Turnpike said “Black Lives Matter,” mirroring sentiments expressed in communities across the nation.

The sign provoked responses, including public displays saying ‘Police Lives Matter,” which prompted Father Shelton, Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist senior minister Jake Morrill, and Rev. Derrick Hammond of Oak Valley Baptist Church in the Scarboro community of Oak Ridge to host town hall meetings at each pastor’s church to discuss what unites the Oak Ridge community as well as what divides it.

The first town hall meeting was hosted by Father Shelton at St. Mary on Oct. 11. The second town hall meeting was hosted by Rev. Hammond at Oak Valley Baptist, and the third town hall meeting was hosted by Rev. Morrill at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist on Nov. 1.

Each community meeting attracted about 100 people, ranging from residents and activists to representatives from local government and the Oak Ridge Police Department, including Oak Ridge Police Chief James T. Akagi.

“The goal was for three pastors to bring people together so they could voice their personal insights into race relations, police relations, and community relations,” Father Shelton said. “I would say that is exactly what happened, and I think it was successful. I think there were expressions of frustration, but also there were comments of practical solutions ranging from psychology to community block grants.”