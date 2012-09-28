St. Jude Church, Helenwood

Mission statement

We gather to praise God, celebrate the Eucharist, receive the sacraments, and proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ. Our mission is to function as a nurturing community for our members by providing opportunities for worship, education, and socialization. We reach out as a Christian family, touching our neighbors in the county. We stand in our community as a beacon of Christian worship and social justice, as a church that stands for compassionate treatment of others in physical and spiritual needs, and as a church whose doors will always be open to everyone. We draw on our Catholic beliefs, history, and tradition and are strengthened in worship by the Lord Jesus himself to accomplish this mission.

Directions (Map)

From I-75 North take 63 West. Turn right onto Highway 27 North/Scott Highway and move into the left lane. Drive past the post office on the left, and the church is on the next road, Cecil Street.

Sacramental information

Reconciliation: before and after Mass on Saturday and Wednesday, by appointment

Matrimony: Contact pastor; four-month preparation period required.

Baptism: Contact pastor; preparation required.

Anointing of the sick: Contact pastor.