St. Jude Church, Helenwood

13067 Scott Highway, PO Box 555
Helenwood, TN 37755
423-569-9584
Mass Time
|Saturday Vigil
|5:30 p.m.
Mission statement
We gather to praise God, celebrate the Eucharist, receive the sacraments, and proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ. Our mission is to function as a nurturing community for our members by providing opportunities for worship, education, and socialization. We reach out as a Christian family, touching our neighbors in the county. We stand in our community as a beacon of Christian worship and social justice, as a church that stands for compassionate treatment of others in physical and spiritual needs, and as a church whose doors will always be open to everyone. We draw on our Catholic beliefs, history, and tradition and are strengthened in worship by the Lord Jesus himself to accomplish this mission.
Directions (Map)
From I-75 North take 63 West. Turn right onto Highway 27 North/Scott Highway and move into the left lane. Drive past the post office on the left, and the church is on the next road, Cecil Street.
Sacramental information
Reconciliation: before and after Mass on Saturday and Wednesday, by appointment
Matrimony: Contact pastor; four-month preparation period required.
Baptism: Contact pastor; preparation required.
Anointing of the sick: Contact pastor.
I will be traveling in the area and wondered when your Easter service will be? Thank you!
I have forwarded your email to St Jude Church in Helenwood. Their phone number is 423-569-9584. The Communication Staff, Diocese of Knoxville.
Dear Sister Pat,
I am Margaret DeWine Duncan. My cousin has died in Ohio but will be buried in Huntsville. We were wondering if we could have a funeral mass on Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. ? Please let me know as soon as possible. Thank you.
I’m not Catholic I was baptized in a Protestant church and but I’m thinking about converting to Catholic and I just want to ask some questions
Check out the RCIA program or make an appointment to talk to the Priest
I am trying to get in touch with Father Gahagan. My brother-in-law Jef MacDonald lost one of his children this past week on May 3rd. We have a funeral mass scheduled at Immaculate Conception this Saturday May 14 at 11am. He would like to reach Father Gahagan about officiating. Please contact me.
Peace
I’m sorry for your loss. I have forwarded your request and contact information to St. Jude, Helenwood.
john,
i just happened to be on this site tonight and noticed that your inquiry about “questions” in april was given a short reply, although the answer was correct. i will just add a few coments to support the answer you got.
the rcia class is absolutly the best path to learn about the richness of the catholic faith, which has been around since the ime of christ. the classes usually meet once a week for about 2hrs beginning approximately 8 months before Easter. since the date of easter varies with the moon phases, that mean it starts about august or september.
there is absolutely no pressure in the classes for you to become a catholic. inquiries can leave any time they please w/o scrutiny. we believe that when an enquirer sits through the class he/she will be amazed at the myths that will be disspelled, and be shown how hard the chuch has worked to keep the faith true to what was known when jesus was alive.
since the rcia classes are already in session i suggest that you just ask the paster of the Catholic Church near you if you could just “sit in” and listen/observe. this might whet your appetite to come back the next year.
i assist the deacon who conducts our classes at st. mary’s in oak ridge. i can say without hesitation from my observation that those who are converted make better catholics than “cradle” catholics like me.
we are all on a journey in this world. i pray that your journey will lead you to Catholicism. you won’t regret it.
We will be camping in Big South Fork over Thanksgiving weekend and would like to know what is your Thanksgiving Mass schedule?
Brad,
Saw your comment on our website. Our apology for not seeing it sooner. We hope you were able to find the necessary Mass times on our website.
Hi,
I’m researching churches for a catholic wedding. Do you offer pictures of the inside of the church? Also, can a priest from our diocese officiate the weddingf?
Thanks for you time and help,
Jenny