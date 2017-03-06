Rite of Election ceremonies held for Diocese of Knoxville

Rite of Election ceremonies were held March 4 and March 5 at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus as Bishop Richard F. Stika welcomed many of the 222 people who will enter the Church in the Diocese of Knoxville at Easter Vigil.

The diocese will receive 166 candidates and 56 catechumens at Easter Vigil services at parishes in the four deaneries on Saturday, April 15.

The catechumens will be baptized as part of their entry into full communion with the Church at Easter and the candidates have already been baptized and are preparing for entry into full communion with the Catholic Church through the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.

