Cardinal Rigali attends installment of new cardinals

Cardinal Justin Rigali, who now resides in the Diocese of Knoxville, fulfilled one of his many faithful duties to the Catholic Church this week by attending a consistory of the College of Cardinals at the Vatican at which Pope Francis officially created 14 new cardinals for the Church.

“This is the highest honor that we can receive, the greatest promotion that can be awarded us: to serve Christ in God’s faithful people. In those who are hungry, neglected, imprisoned, sick, suffering, addicted to drugs, cast aside,” Pope Francis said to the new cardinals.

Following the ceremony, the Church’s newest cardinals traveled a short distance to greet 91-year-old Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The new cardinals come from Bolivia, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Peru, Madagascar, Mexico and Spain. There are now 226 cardinals serving the Catholic Church.

On Friday, Cardinal Rigali participated in a Mass at the Vatican celebrating the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul.

Cardinal Rigali can be seen approaching the altar to receive the Blessed Sacrament at 1:35:00.