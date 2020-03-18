All public Masses suspended in the Diocese of Knoxville

Effective March 20, the public celebration of Masses in the Diocese of Knoxville will cease until concerns over the spread of the coronavirus subside. Priests and deacons of the diocese were notified by Bishop Stika of his decision late March 16.

Bishop Stika has requested that all small adoration chapels in the diocese be closed but that all churches remain open for daily adoration, allowing people to spread out.

“I do this with great regret but with prudence and care for all,” Bishop Stika said. “I have also mandated that all parish and diocesan meetings be postponed until after this crisis has passed,” he added.

The bishop provided more information in this video.