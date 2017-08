Assistance for pregnant and post-abortive women

Chattanooga Pregnancy Help Center

5720 Uptain Road, Building 6100, Suite 4200

Chattanooga, TN 37411

Office: 423-826-0673

E-mail: sfava@ccetn.org

Knoxville Pregnancy Help Center

119 Dameron Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37917

Office: 865-251-0488

E-mail: arussell@ccetn.org

Knoxville Pregnancy Help Center-UT Campus

1710 Melrose Place

Knoxville, TN 37916

Telephone: 1-877-990-4673

E-mail: sandi@ccetn.org

Johnson City Pregnancy Help Center

1409 W. Market Street, suite 109

Johnson City, TN 37604

Office: 423-328-0070

E-mail: mtrejos@ccetn.org

LaFollette Pregnancy Help Center

300 W. Beech Street

LaFollette, TN 37766

Office: 423-437-3416

E-mail: eloudin@ccetn.org

Newcomb Pregnancy Help Center

2967 Highway 297

Newcomb, TN 37819

Office: 423-437-3416

E-mail: eloudin@ccetn.org

Diocesan Pregnancy Services, a division of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee Inc. offers a 24-hour hotline for pregnancy counseling, adoption services, and Project Rachel.

Toll-free hotline: 1-877-990-4673



Project Rachel is the Catholic Church’s healing ministry to women and men who have been involved in abortion.

Toll-free number: 1-877-990-4673

Sandi Davidson: 865-776-4510

Rachel’s Vineyard offers confidential weekend retreats for anyone who has been involved in abortion.

Local contact: Sandi Davidson at 865-776-4510