Pope appoints new Memphis bishop

Bishop Richard F. Stika issued a statement this morning on the appointment of Bishop David P. Talley as the new bishop of the Diocese of Memphis.

“Cardinal Justin Rigali and I offer our prayers and best wishes to Bishop Talley on his appointment by Pope Francis today as the Bishop of Memphis. I have known Bishop Talley for quite some time and I believe the Diocese of Memphis is receiving a great gift in his appointment as bishop there. Bishop Talley is a man of remarkable faith and compassion. I look forward to working with him and Bishop Spalding of Nashville as we continue to build the Catholic Church in the great state of Tennessee.”

Bishop Talley was appointed to lead the Memphis diocese Just over four months after Pope Francis forced Bishop Martin D. Holley to step down as bishop there.

Bishop Talley’s appointment was announced March 5 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop Talley has been bishop of the Diocese of Alexandria, La. since 2017. Prior to that, he served as coadjutor bishop for that diocese under Bishop Ronald P. Herzog. On Dec. 17, 2012, he was named an auxiliary bishop of the Atlanta Archdiocese by Pope Benedict XVI. He became the first native-born Georgian to serve as a bishop in the Atlanta Archdiocese when he was ordained on April 2, 2013. His episcopal motto is “He will give you a new heart.”

(Catholic News Service and the Archdiocese of Alexandria, La. contributed to this report)