Polish Masses begin Feb. 3 at the cathedral

Bishop Richard F. Stika has announced that Father Marcin “Martin” Gladysz will begin celebrating a monthly Mass in Polish at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. The first Mass will be celebrated Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.

Masses in Polish are scheduled for the first Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. although some dates may be adjusted due to previous commitments at the cathedral, such as confirmations.

Father Marcin comes to the Diocese of Knoxville from the Archdiocese of Chicago where he served as an associate pastor. He is a native of Krakow, Poland and also previously served as a priest, pastor, and worked for Catholic schools, in Papua, New Guinea.

Assisting Father Marcin at the Polish Masses will be Diocese of Knoxville seminarian Wojtek Sobczuk, also a native of Poland.

The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus celebrated its first Polish Mass on Sunday, March 4, 2018, when Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, the former archbishop of Krakow, Poland, visited the Diocese of Knoxville for the dedication of its new cathedral.

Following the Feb. 3 Mass, the next Mass in Polish at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus will be Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m.