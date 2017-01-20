Phillip Fulmer featured speaker at Catholic Charities dinner on March 9

Phillip Fulmer won 152 games in 17 seasons as head coach for the Tennessee football team. He lead the Volunteers to the 1998 BCS national title and won multiple national coach of the year awards. Tennessee won 6 SEC East Division titles under Fulmer and captured SEC championships in 1997 and 1998. Fulmer was also a standout player at Tennessee. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

One of the biggest names in University of Tennessee athletics history has agreed to be the guest speaker at the 32nd annual Catholic Charities fundraising dinner on Thursday, March 9 at the downtown Knoxville Marriott Hotel.

“This is as good as it gets. The Diocese of Knoxville and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee is happy to have Coach Fulmer as our guest speaker this year,” said Bishop Richard F. Stika. “I have been a Tennessee fan since I arrived in Knoxville and I am excited to meet Coach Fulmer personally. His teams were winners. His approach was family oriented. There’s a lot to be impressed with and I am looking forward to hearing some of his stories,” Bishop Stika added.

Emcees for the dinner will be Kristin Farley, news anchor at WATE-TV, and Jim Wogan, sports director at WATE-TV for 24 years and now the communications director for the Diocese of Knoxville.

The Catholic Charities annual dinner usually draws 300-350 attendees.

Proceeds enable Catholic Charities of East Tennessee to provide services to the poor and vulnerable in our region. Catholic Charities of East Tennessee serves more than 4,000 individuals through 13 innovative programs that include counseling, housing, pregnancy support, and education.