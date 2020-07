The Mass of Ordination for seminarian Matthew Donahue to the Transitional Diaconate on Monday, June 19, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church has been postponed until further notice.

This decision was made by Bishop Richard F. Stika following his announcement that he will self-quarantine for fourteen days after the possibility that he may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Bishop Stika has been tested and is awaiting test results. He has not shown any signs of illness.