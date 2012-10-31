Mission: The Hispanic Ministry Office promotes the integral growth of all members of the Hispanic community, creating leadership through organization, formation, and participation; to live our faith, evangelizing in all our surroundings, embracing our brothers and sisters, recognizing our cultural diversity, improving our quality of life in solidarity to continue, in this way, the mission of Jesus to create the reign of God on earth.
Go to our site en español lacosechadok.com
Masses in Spanish
MARRIAGE
World Marriage Encounter in Spanish. See more details here.
Estoy contemplando mudarme desde la Florida a Tri City T.N. y deseo integrarme y conocer la comunidad latina Mucho apreciaré su ayuda. Saludos,
Could you send me information on the Diocesan program called Encore? Thanks….Deacon Tom
Sorry, meant to say Encounter or Encuentro….
Deacon Tom