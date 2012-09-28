Mission

Empowered by the grace of Jesus Christ, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee Inc. addresses the unmet needs of the most vulnerable of our region by providing shelter, nourishment, counseling, and education in order to foster human dignity.

Welcome

There is so much rhetoric and political jargon about the poor. Unfortunately there are not many who are willing to talk with the poor.

Through my involvement with this agency, I have been blessed to work daily with generous staff and volunteers who are willing to talk, work and even live among the poor.

The people and programs of Catholic Charities of East Tennessee are all about being involved in the lives of those we serve, just as God shared this life with us through his son Jesus, we are trying to share our lives with those who need us.

My prayer for you as you explore our website is that you will get a feel for the work of Christ being done in our community.