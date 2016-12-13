New Pregnancy Help Center opens in Johnson City

Catholic Charities of East Tennessee recently opened a new Pregnancy Help Center in Johnson City in order to better serve families in the Tri-Cities. The center celebrated its opening with an open house on Dec. 13. The Respect Life Committee from St. Mary Church in Johnson City presented the Pregnancy Help Center with a check from its baby bottle drive.

The new Pregnancy Help Center, located at 1409 W. Market St., Suite 109, offers pregnancy and prenatal information, counseling, and referrals. It also offers the Earn While You Learn Program. In this program, parents learn about pregnancy and parenting skills while earning credits that can be redeemed for baby supplies, baby clothes, car seats, and other items.

Photo Gallery of the new Pregnancy Help Center Open House

