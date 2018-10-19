Morning Masses offered at cathedral next week

Morning Masses will be offered at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville while parish priests are on a diocesan retreat next week.

Father Brent Shelton, pastor of St. Mary Church in Oak Ridge, will celebrate Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 a.m. His Eminence, Cardinal Justin Rigali, will celebrate Masses at 6:30 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 25.

Please consider joining Father Shelton and Cardinal Rigali for morning Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus while your parish priest is on retreat next week.