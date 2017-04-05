Monsignors Mankel and Garrity honored by KCHS

Monsignors Xavier Mankel and Patrick Garrity are being recognized for their years of service to Knoxville Catholic High School with school wings that have been named in their honor.

The two longtime Diocese of Knoxville priests, who served as principals of the diocesan high school, were honored April 4 at the school with a reception and dedication ceremony.

The school library has been renamed the Monsignor Mankel Media Center and the school’s administrative department has been renamed the Monsignor Garrity Administrative Suite.

Bishop Richard F. Stika dedicated and blessed the departments that are across from each other in the school’s main commons area.

Monsignor Mankel, who was not able to attend the event because of health reasons, served as principal of the high school from 1967-1979. George Mankel, the monsignor’s brother, was on hand to receive an honorary plaque from school principal Dickie Sompayrac.

Monsignor Garrity, who was present and spoke at the dedication, served as principal of the school from 1985-1997.