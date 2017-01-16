Monsignor Mankel receives Martin Luther King Commission award

Monsignor Xavier Mankel today received the Chair’s Award from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission, a Knoxville organization that honors Dr. King and works to further his civil rights legacy.

The award honors an individual or organization who serves the community, representing and supporting the social justice ideals that Dr. King espoused.

Monsignor Patrick Garrity, pastor of St. John Neumann Parish in Farragut accepted the award for Monsignor Mankel, who was unable to attend the Dr. King memorial because of health concerns.

Also recognized was Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch, a Diocese of Knoxville parishioner, who received the MLK Commission’s Community Service Award. Luther Bradley, a retired Knoxville Fire Department deputy chief and fire marshal, received the MLK Commission’s Distinguished Service Award.

Some 500 people attended the program at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church in Knoxville.