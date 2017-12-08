Mass obligations for Christmas weekend 2017

Jim Wogan News

With regard to Masses of obligation this Christmas season, the Office of the Chancellor reminds us that Sunday, Dec. 24, the 4th Sunday of Advent; and Monday, Dec. 25, Christmas, are two major solemnities that merit two distinct obligations to attend Mass. There may be a number of ways to fulfill these two obligations. The following schedule is meant as an illustration of what might be possible, depending on the Masses offered by your parish:

  • Attend a Saturday evening Mass (Sunday obligation) and a Sunday evening Mass (Christmas obligation)
  • Attend a Saturday evening Mass (Sunday obligation) and a Monday Mass (Christmas obligation)
  • Attend a Sunday Mass (Sunday obligation) and a Sunday evening Mass (Christmas obligation)
  • Attend a Sunday Mass (Sunday obligation) and a Monday Mass (Christmas obligation)

Any further questions regarding the schedule of Masses at your parish would be best answered by referring to your parish bulletin or calling your parish office.

