Bishop Stika celebrated vigil Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle on Saturday., Feb. 4 attended by many of the religious and consecrated men and women who serve the Diocese of Knoxville. Following Mass, a dinner was held for those attended. Please click here learn more about our Office of Consecrated Life.

Photo Gallery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

[Photos by Deacon Scott Maentz and Jerry Dougherty]