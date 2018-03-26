Living Stations of the Cross schedule 2018

Emily Booker Hispanic, News Leave a Comment

The Office of Hispanic Ministry invites you to accompany Jesus through his Passion and death in the Living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, March 30. There are opportunities for you to participate in this traditional Hispanic devotion that continues to grow throughout our diocese.

Como devoción tradicional hispana que sigue creciendo en nuestra Diócesis, la Oficina de Ministerio Hispano lo invita a acompañar a Jesús a través de su pasión y muerte en el Viacrucis viviente el Viernes Santo. 

St. Therese of Lisieux900 Clingan Ridge, Cleveland, TN 3731210 a.m.
Holy Ghost111 Hinton Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917Noon
Holy Trinity
(bi-lingual)		475 TN-92, Jefferson City, TN 37760Noon
St. Thomas the Apostle1580 St. Thomas Way, Lenoir City, TN 37772Noon
All Saints620 N. Cedar Bluff Rd., Knoxville, TN 379231 p.m.
St. Mary - Johnson City2211 East Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 376013 p.m.
St. Patrick2518 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, TN 378143:30 p.m.
St. John Paul II Catholic MissionCentral Point Trailer Park5 p.m.
St. Teresa of Kolkata3445 Maynardville Hwy, Marynarville, TN 37807 (new church location)5:30 p.m.
St. Mary - Athens1291 East Madison Ave., Athens, TN 373037 p.m.

