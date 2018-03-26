Living Stations of the Cross schedule 2018

The Office of Hispanic Ministry invites you to accompany Jesus through his Passion and death in the Living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, March 30. There are opportunities for you to participate in this traditional Hispanic devotion that continues to grow throughout our diocese.
Como devoción tradicional hispana que sigue creciendo en nuestra Diócesis, la Oficina de Ministerio Hispano lo invita a acompañar a Jesús a través de su pasión y muerte en el Viacrucis viviente el Viernes Santo.
|St. Therese of Lisieux
|900 Clingan Ridge, Cleveland, TN 37312
|10 a.m.
|Holy Ghost
|111 Hinton Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917
|Noon
|Holy Trinity
(bi-lingual)
|475 TN-92, Jefferson City, TN 37760
|Noon
|St. Thomas the Apostle
|1580 St. Thomas Way, Lenoir City, TN 37772
|Noon
|All Saints
|620 N. Cedar Bluff Rd., Knoxville, TN 37923
|1 p.m.
|St. Mary - Johnson City
|2211 East Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601
|3 p.m.
|St. Patrick
|2518 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, TN 37814
|3:30 p.m.
|St. John Paul II Catholic Mission
|Central Point Trailer Park
|5 p.m.
|St. Teresa of Kolkata
|3445 Maynardville Hwy, Marynarville, TN 37807 (new church location)
|5:30 p.m.
|St. Mary - Athens
|1291 East Madison Ave., Athens, TN 37303
|7 p.m.