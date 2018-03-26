Living Stations of the Cross schedule 2018

Easter hope breaks routine, unleashes creativity, pope says IMAGE: CNS photo/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Truly celebrating Easter means allowing Jesus to triumph over personal fears and give life to hope, creativity and care for others, Pope Francis said. Easter is "an invitation to break out of our routines and to renew our lives, our decisions and our existence," the pope […]

Update: Pope: Jesus' church offers truth, comfort despite efforts to discredit it IMAGE: CNS photo/Paul HaringBy Carol GlatzROME (CNS) -- Leading a prayer to God for the grace to feel ashamed and repentant for so many sins in the world, Pope Francis highlighted the hope that always comes from Jesus. There is hope "because your church, holy and made up of sinners, continues even today, in spite […]

Jesus does not give up on anyone, pope tells prisoners IMAGE: CNS photo/Vatican MediaBy Cindy WoodenROME (CNS) -- Before washing the feet of 12 prisoners, Pope Francis told them and hundreds of inmates to remember that Jesus constantly stands before them with love, ready to cleanse their sins and forgive them. "Jesus takes a risk on each of us. Know this: Jesus is called Jesus, […]