KCHS wins 5A title; Notre Dame is next

Jim Wogan News

Catholic players and coaches gather in prayer following their win in the Class 5A state title game on Thursday night in Cookeville.

Jack Sompayrac threw two touchdown passes and scored two rushing touchdowns, and Stiles Moore returned a fumble for a touchdown, leading Knoxville Catholic to the Class 5A state title with a 45-28 win over Beech in the Bluecross Bowl on Thursday night in Cookeville. 

The Irish jumped out to a 17-0 lead after Sompayrac hit Dashon Bussell on a 16-yard touchdown pass, a 23-yard field goal by Paxton Robertson, and a Joshua Brown 1-yard touchdown run. Brown led the Irish in rushing with 100 yards.  Bussell scored twice on three catches for 62 total yards. 

Beech closed the gap to 24-21 in the third quarter, but Sompayrac scored on a 9-yard run to make it 31-21. On the following Beech possession, Catholic’s Larry Livermore forced a fumble and Moore recovered and returned it 33-yards to give Catholic a 38-21 lead.

The win earned Catholic its second state title in three years and third overall. 

Notre Dame High School of Chattanooga will play Lausanne for the Division II-AA state title on Saturday in Cookville.  Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time. 

 

