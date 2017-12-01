KCHS wins 5A title; Notre Dame is next

Jack Sompayrac threw two touchdown passes and scored two rushing touchdowns, and Stiles Moore returned a fumble for a touchdown, leading Knoxville Catholic to the Class 5A state title with a 45-28 win over Beech in the Bluecross Bowl on Thursday night in Cookeville.

The Irish jumped out to a 17-0 lead after Sompayrac hit Dashon Bussell on a 16-yard touchdown pass, a 23-yard field goal by Paxton Robertson, and a Joshua Brown 1-yard touchdown run. Brown led the Irish in rushing with 100 yards. Bussell scored twice on three catches for 62 total yards.

Beech closed the gap to 24-21 in the third quarter, but Sompayrac scored on a 9-yard run to make it 31-21. On the following Beech possession, Catholic’s Larry Livermore forced a fumble and Moore recovered and returned it 33-yards to give Catholic a 38-21 lead.

The win earned Catholic its second state title in three years and third overall.

Notre Dame High School of Chattanooga will play Lausanne for the Division II-AA state title on Saturday in Cookville. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time.