The Justice and Peace Office’s mission is to foster peace, justice, and the building up of a culture of life through an accurate and properly nuanced portrayal of the rich treasury of the church’s social teaching, which is born of “the encounter of the Gospel message and of its demands summarized in the Supreme Commandment with the problems emanating from the life of society” (Libertatis Conscientia, No. 72).

This employs a three-fold strategy incorporating education, evangelization, and advocacy to accomplish this mission as we meet the challenge “to proclaim the gift of life, life in abundance…” Pope Benedict XVI.