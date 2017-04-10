Holy Week 2017 Jim Wogan April 10, 2017 News 0 Comments The Diocese of Knoxville and Bishop Richard F. Stika will commemorate the most sacred week of our liturgical calendar with celebrations and services all week. Click highlighted to listen: April 7: Bishop Stika’s Relevant Radio appearance about Holy Week April 9: Bishop Stika’s Palm Sunday Homily April 11: The Chrism Mass at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville April 13: Holy Thursday Mass of the Last Supper at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville April 14: Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville April 15: Easter Vigil Mass at 8:15 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville April 16: Easter Sunday Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville