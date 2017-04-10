Holy Week 2017

The Diocese of Knoxville and Bishop Richard F. Stika will commemorate the most sacred week of our liturgical calendar with celebrations and services all week.

Click highlighted to listen:
April 7:  Bishop Stika’s Relevant Radio appearance about Holy Week
April 9:  Bishop Stika’s Palm Sunday Homily
April 11:  The Chrism Mass at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville
April 13:  Holy Thursday Mass of the Last Supper at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville
April 14:  Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville
April 15:  Easter Vigil Mass at 8:15 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville
April 16:  Easter Sunday Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Knoxville

