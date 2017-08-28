Diocese of Knoxville and Catholic Parishes to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

In response to the overwhelming devastation from Hurricane Harvey to coastal and inland areas of Texas, Bishop Richard F. Stika has requested that all parish and mission churches in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville take up a special collection for victims.

“I have been watching the news reports of the hurricane’s impact. The level of destruction is difficult to comprehend,” Bishop Stika said. “I know that people from all over the United States and other countries are reaching out to help. I have asked the Catholic community of East Tennessee, through our 51 parishes and mission churches, to come together over the next two weekends, and help raise money to assist those who have lost loved ones and property.”

The emergency collection will be used to support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA in addition to providing pastoral and rebuilding support to impacted dioceses through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Bishop Stika has asked pastors to implement the special collection this weekend (Sept. 2-3) or next weekend (Sept. 9-10). Bishop Stika is also asking people to join him in continued prayers for the hurricane victims.

The Diocese of Knoxville is also set-up to accept online donations by clicking on the button at the top of this page.

Click here for press release from the USCCB