Gov. Haslam appoints SHC’s Mary Mac Wilson to THDA Board of Directors

Governor Bill Haslam has appointed Mary Mac R. Wilson, director of parish operations for Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville, to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) Board of Directors.

Ms. Wilson has a long history in lending with the Eastman Credit Union (Kingsport), Bank of Tennessee (Kingsport), and First American National Bank (Knoxville). She is currently involved in fundraising and development for the construction of the new Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Diocese of Knoxville and the master plan for the cathedral parish.

“Like the THDA, the Catholic Church has always assisted people in need,” Ms. Wilson said. “We also want to stop the cycle of poverty. I look forward to offering my skills and experience in management and lending to help THDA lead people to more stable, successful, and joyful lives through better housing.”

THDA works to meaningfully expand safe, sound, affordable housing opportunities for low and moderate income Tennesseans as the state’s leading resource. It manages nine federal housing programs and the Great Choice mortgage loan program for middle/moderate income homebuyers. Over 2,000 households already have secured the opportunity of homeownership using the Great Choice mortgage during 2017.

“We rely on lending partners to implement our programs,” said Ralph M. Perrey, THDA’s executive director. “We are grateful Mary Mac is willing to share her lending and community-service expertise on the board.”