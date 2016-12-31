Funeral Mass set for Monsignor George Schmidt

Bishop Richard F. Stika remembers Monsignor George E. Schmidt, Jr. as a priest who faithfully served the Catholic Church in Chattanooga, and around the Diocese of Knoxville, even in recent years as he fought illness.

Monsignor Schmidt, 72, died peacefully shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 29.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Chattanooga.

“Monsignor Schmidt represented Catholicism in East Tennessee with grace, dignity, and a profound sense of service and leadership. He will always be a faithful example of what we should strive for as Christians– to serve others with passion and love. That is his legacy,” said Bishop Stika, who will preside at Monsignor Schmidt’s funeral Mass.

Monsignor Schmidt’s family will receive visitors on Tue., Jan. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, 214 East 8th Street, Chattanooga, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wed., Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Basilica with Bishop Stika presiding. All diocesan priests have been invited to concelebrate.

There will be additional visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.

Burial will be at Priest’s Mound at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Read about Monsignor Schmidt here:

Read Monsignor George Schmidt’s obituary

Read 2014 East Tennessee Catholic article on Monsignor Schmidt

Read 2013 Chattanooga Times Free Press article on Monsignor Schmidt