Funeral Mass held for Monsignor George Schmidt

Monsignor George E. Schmidt Jr., who died Dec. 29 after a lengthy illness, was laid to rest Jan. 4 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Chattanooga following a funeral Mass at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul celebrated by Bishop Richard F. Stika and concelebrated by more than 30 fellow priests.

Monsignor Schmidt, who was 72, was pastor emeritus of the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Chattanooga, where he had served as pastor from 1986 until his retirement in 2014.

Bishop Stika delivered the funeral Mass homily, describing Monsignor Schmidt as a “good and faithful servant of the Lord” who was a son of Chattanooga, loved Chattanooga, and especially loved the community of Sts. Peter and Paul, where he attended as a young student and served as an altar server, was ordained a priest, was named a monsignor, and served as Sts. Peter and Paul was designated a minor basilica by the Holy Father.

Monsignor Schmidt’s brother, Warren, gave the eulogy.

Monsignor Schmidt was born in Palmer, Tenn., in 1944 and was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Schmidt Sr., and Maude Goodman Schmidt. He is survived by his brother, Warren Schmidt and wife Diane of Cincinnati, and his sister, Martha Skelly, of Lake Ridge, Va. He also is survived by nephews and cousins.

Joining Bishop Stika at the funeral Mass were Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Bishop David R. Choby of Nashville, Abbot Cletus Meagher, OSB, of St. Bernard Abbey in Alabama, Monsignor Owen Campion, retired associate editor of national Catholic publications Our Sunday Visitor and The Priest, and Monsignor Xavier Mankel, a vicar general for the Diocese of Knoxville, as well as priests, deacons, women religious and parishioners from across the diocese.

Watch Bishop Stika’s homily for Monsignor George Schmidt