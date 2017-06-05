Funeral arrangements set for Bishop Choby of Nashville

The Diocese of Nashville has announced the following funeral arrangements for Bishop David Choby, who died Saturday in Nashville at the age of 70.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8 at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, 2015 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Visitation will conclude with Office of the Dead at 7:30 p.m.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9 at St. John Vianney, 449 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Visitation will conclude with recitation of the Rosary, to be followed by a covered dish dinner.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 9 at Sagrado Corazon at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

(Please note: All times are Central Time)

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Diocese of Nashville’s Seminarian Education Fund.