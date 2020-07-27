Formación en el Catecismo para los feligreses bilingües/Formation on the Catechism for Bilingual Parishioners

El Colegio Aquinas, de estudios superiores, localizado en Nashville

ofrece formación catequética para la Diócesis de Knoxville por internet sin costo a los estudiantes de los 6 cursos que ofrece sobre el Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica. Invitamos a los feligreses hispanos que tienen comando del idioma ingles a beneficiarse de esta gran oportunidad que les permitirá conocer nuestra fe para vivirla de una manera más plena y los preparará para servir en su parroquia cuando se dé la oportunidad. También es muy recomendado para los padres de familia y abuelos, quienes transmiten la fe en sus hogares.

Los cursos en línea están configurados para que se desarrollen sin parar. Los participantes pueden comenzar y detenerlos en cualquier momento. No hay fechas de inicio y ni final, ni hay que esperar a que se abra un curso para nuestra diócesis. Use el código de cup

ón: dioceseknoxville y los cursos serán gratuitos. Se dan certificados al final de cada curso.

Para acceder estos cursos gratuitos, siga estas instrucciones:

1. Vaya a: https://www.aquinascollege.edu/centers/center-for-evangelization-and-catechesis/catechist-formation-program-cfp/

2. Haga clic en el curso que desea

tomar y agréguelo a su carrito.

3. Escriba el código de cupón ”

dioceseknoxville”. Esto eliminará el costo y tendrá acceso a los cursos gratis. Llene su información y cree una cuenta con su correo electrónico y una contraseña.

4. ¡Comienza a tomar cursos!

**ENGLISH**

Aquinas College, located in Nashville, offers online catechism training for the Diocese of Knoxville at no cost to students of the 6 courses on the Catechism of the Catholic Church that they offer. We invite Hispanic parishioners who have command of the English language to benefit from this great opportunity that will allow them to know their faith, to live it out to its fullness and prepare them to serve in their parish when the opportunity arises. It is also highly recommended for parents and grandparents, who teach and pass down the faith in their homes.

The online courses are set up to run non-stop. Participants can start and stop them at any time. No more start and stop dates or waiting for a course to open up to our diocese. Use the coupon code: dioceseknoxville and the courses are all free. Certificates will be given at the completion of each course.

1. Go to: https://www.aquinascollege.edu/centers/center-for-evangelization-and-catechesis/catechist-formation-program-cfp/

2. Click on the course you want to take and add it to your cart.

3. Type in the coupon code “dioceseknoxville”. This will remove the charge and you will have access to the courses for free. Go through the checkout process which requires you to create an account.

4. Begin taking courses!