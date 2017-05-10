Father Randy Stice appointed to position with USCCB

Father Randy Stice, director of the Office of Worship and Liturgy for the Diocese of Knoxville since 2009, has been appointed associate director of the Secretariat of Divine Worship for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, effective July 1, 2017.

The Secretariat of Divine Worship carries out work for the USCCB in areas relating to the preparation and approval of liturgical books and texts in the United States; provides leadership in liturgical formation and sacramental catechesis; and serves as a resource for bishops and diocesan liturgical commissions and offices of worship seeking advice.

“This is a great honor for Father Randy and for the Diocese of Knoxville. We will miss him, but we also know he will do well and will continue to make the Catholic Community of East Tennessee proud,” said Bishop Richard F. Stika in a memo to diocesan priests on Wednesday.

Father Stice will serve in his position with the USCCB for three years, with the possibility of renewal.

The new position will require Father Stice to move to Washington, D.C.

He will continue as director of Worship and Liturgy for the Diocese of Knoxville, and will now be assisted by Father Joe Reed, who has been appointed a co-director of the office by Bishop Stika.

Father Stice was raised Protestant and was active in missions, teaching English in the People’s Republic of China from 1980 to 1983, and training missionaries to speak English in Europe, Australia, and the United States. He was received into the Catholic Church in 1997.

Following his ordination in 2007, he served as a parochial vicar in two parishes. He was appointed director of the Office of Worship and Liturgy for the Diocese of Knoxville in 2009, diocesan master of ceremonies from 2011 to 2013, and pastor of St. Mary Parish in Athens, Tenn., in 2013.

Father Stice earned a licentiate in sacred theology from Mundelein Seminary in 2007 and an M.A. in liturgy from the Liturgical Institute in 2011. He has published articles in The Heythrop Journal, Sacred Architecture, and the Adoremus Bulletin as well as three books on the sacraments utilizing a rite-based approach.