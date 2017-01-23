Calendar When: February 25, 2017 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm 2017-02-25T09:00:00-05:00 2017-02-25T14:00:00-05:00 Where: St. John Neumann Church

645 St John Ct

Knoxville, TN 37934

USA

Adult Formation



The Women’s Retreat / Day of Reflection will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at St. John Neumann Church. All women in the diocese are invited. Sister Anna Marie McGuan, RSM, SSL, diocesan director of the Office of Christian Formation, will be speaking.

Proposed schedule:

9 a.m. Mass

10 a.m. 1st session (talk)

10:45 a.m. personal reflection

11 a.m. 2nd session (talk)

11:45 a.m. personal reflection

12:15 p.m. discussion/sharing

1 p.m. Concluding prayer and lunch

Click here to register for the retreat. The event is free. Donations for lunch are accepted.