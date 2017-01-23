Add to Calendar
February 25, 2017 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
St. John Neumann Church
The Women’s Retreat / Day of Reflection will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at St. John Neumann Church. All women in the diocese are invited. Sister Anna Marie McGuan, RSM, SSL, diocesan director of the Office of Christian Formation, will be speaking.
Proposed schedule:
9 a.m. Mass
10 a.m. 1st session (talk)
10:45 a.m. personal reflection
11 a.m. 2nd session (talk)
11:45 a.m. personal reflection
12:15 p.m. discussion/sharing
1 p.m. Concluding prayer and lunch
Click here to register for the retreat. The event is free. Donations for lunch are accepted.
