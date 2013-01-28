Summer God Camps – REACH & DISCOVER

June 18, 2017 – June 24, 2017
Harrison Bay State Park
8411 Harrison Bay Road
Harrison, TN 37341
USA
$125 or $100
Donna Jones 423-718-4387
Al Forsythe 865-806-1343
The “God Camp Promo” video was produced and edited by Matt Drury of St. Therese Of Lisieux Parish in Cleveland Tennessee and took place during the 2012 God Camp.

Summer God Camps

The Diocese of Knoxville offers three opportunities for young people to come together during the summer to; meet teens their own age, celebrate life, explore nature and  discern what is the will of God for their life. All this takes place at the 1200 acre Harrison Bay State Park  in Harrison Tennessee in the Chattanooga Deanery.  This camp ground features 24 rustic cabins and is limited to 144 persons each session. Space is limited to hurry and don’t miss out.

God Camp activities will include swimming at the Olympic size swimming pool, outdoor sports, Camp fire, prayer services, the celebration of Mass, team building activities, group interaction or simply  enjoy at the park, some highlights include Four square,  basketball, softball, volleyball, and horseshoes and the evening dance.

All camps are open to anyone in the Diocese of Knoxville. There are three different camps depending on the age of the child:

GOD CAMP’S DARE TO DREAM and YLI have combined and is now Catholic Youth Camp – CYC for the entire diocese for a more amazing faith experience for your teens!

save_the_dateREACH for incoming 7th and 8th grade students will be held June 18-22, 2017.

Theme: TBA

save_the_dateDiscover: for incoming 5th and 6th grade students will be held June 22 – 24, 2017

Theme:  Youer than You

  1. I am interested learning more about the summer camps. However, the link you provide for “what to bring” is apparently outdated. The dates do not match up. What are the actual dates of camp this year? Does “Reach” start on Sunday or Monday? Do any students come alone (not in friend groups)?

