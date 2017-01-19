St. Therese Lenten Mission

Calendar When: March 11, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm 2017-03-11T10:00:00-05:00 2017-03-11T15:00:00-05:00 Where: St. Therese Church

701 S Charles G Seivers Blvd

Clinton, TN 37716

USA

Cost: Free Adult Formation Liturgical celebrations Upcoming

St. Therese is hosting a Lenten Mission titled “Returning to God with All of One’s Heart.” The mission will take place on March 11, 2017 from 10 AM until 3 PM at St. Therese Clinton; 701 Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, Tn 37716. It includes lunch in the church hall. For lunch purposes, please call St Therese parish office to let us know you may attend.

The mission will be led by Carlos Taja, assistant director- secretariat for evangelization and catechesis for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C. At the USCCB, Mr. Taja oversees the Doctrinal Reviews of Catechetical Texts for Conformity with the Catechism of the Catholic Church. He also is fluent in Spanish.

Using the Lenten themes of conversion, prayer, forgiveness and confession, the mission will focus on the following topics: losing your heart to sin, returning to God in Christ, and prayer and penance.

Either contact the St. Therese office or Pete and Jean Chiaro, 865-314-1214, for more details.