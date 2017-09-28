Men’s Evening of Recollection

Jim Wogan 1 Comment

When:
October 12, 2017 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
2017-10-12T19:00:00-04:00
2017-10-12T21:00:00-04:00
Where:
The Diocese of Knoxville Chancery
805 S Northshore Dr
Knoxville, TN 37919
USA

An Evening of Recollection consists of the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction, examination of conscience, the sacrament of reconciliation, personal prayer, and a meditation based on the writings of St. Josemaría to help men practice their faith in the ordinary circumstances of their lives.  A short talk on virtue and light refreshments will be served afterwards in the Parish Hall.

For details contact:

(Chattanooga)         Dan Fisher                         423-803-0257           dcfisher3@juno.com

(Madisonville)          Greg English                      423-741-7786           gregeng47@gmail.com

(Chancery)              Garrick Henderson              865-809-0063           garrickhenderson@hotmail.com

(General)                 Steve Pacitti                      865-227-9816           snpacit@gmail.com

 

