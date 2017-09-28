Men’s Evening of Recollection

805 S Northshore Dr
Knoxville, TN 37919
USA
An Evening of Recollection consists of the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction, examination of conscience, the sacrament of reconciliation, personal prayer, and a meditation based on the writings of St. Josemaría to help men practice their faith in the ordinary circumstances of their lives. A short talk on virtue and light refreshments will be served afterwards in the Parish Hall.
For details contact:
(Chattanooga) Dan Fisher 423-803-0257 dcfisher3@juno.com
(Madisonville) Greg English 423-741-7786 gregeng47@gmail.com
(Chancery) Garrick Henderson 865-809-0063 garrickhenderson@hotmail.com
(General) Steve Pacitti 865-227-9816 snpacit@gmail.com
What are the dates for the women’s evenings of reflection?