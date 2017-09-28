Men’s Evening of Recollection

Puerto Rico recovery effort shows 'a church that walks with the poor' IMAGE: CNS photo/Bob RollerBy Wallice J. de la VegaLAS MARIAS, Puerto Rico (CNS) -- By joining forces to create coalitions on behalf of those who are suffering in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the Catholic Church in Puerto Rico has been fulfilling Pope Francis' expressed wish to see "a church that walks with the poor." […]

In the end, everyone faces God with 'empty hands,' pope says IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Carol GlatzVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- God waits for everyone, even the worst sinner who repents only with his dying breath, Pope Francis said. "Before God, we present ourselves with empty hands," he said, meaning that all the good works people have or haven't done throughout their lives aren't measured to determine entry […]

Pope's November-January schedule includes new World Day of the Poor IMAGE: CNS photo/Szilard Koszticsag, EPABy VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis will celebrate a special Mass with the poor and people who assist them Nov. 19, the first World Day of the Poor. After the 2015-16 Year of Mercy, the pope established the day to encourage new initiatives fostering encounter, friendship, solidarity and concrete assistance […]