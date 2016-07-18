Young Men’s Retreat – “True Strength”

When:
March 3, 2017 @ 6:00 pm – March 5, 2017 @ 11:30 am
2017-03-03T18:00:00-05:00
2017-03-05T11:30:00-05:00
Where:
St. Mary Catholic Church
327 Vermont Ave
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
USA
Cost:
$40.00
Contact:
Deacon Dan Hosford
(865) 603-9682
Email
True Strength

Young Men’s Retreat

9th – 12th grade

Boy's Retreat 2017 image

Great food! Sports with collegiate athletes! Fellowship!

Inspirational talks by Fr. David Carter, Fr. Brent Shelton, “Big John” Merrill and others!

Come hear the Good News

and learn what true strength is!!

H.S. Young Men’s Retreat promo flyer 2017

Medical Release Form Young Men’s Retreat ’17-fillable

Youth Code of Conduct Audio Video Release Young Men’s Retreat 2017-fillable

 

 

