Young Men’s Retreat – “True Strength”

March 3, 2017 @ 6:00 pm – March 5, 2017 @ 11:30 am
St. Mary Catholic Church
327 Vermont Ave
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
USA
$40.00
Deacon Dan Hosford
(865) 603-9682
True Strength
Young Men’s Retreat
9th – 12th grade
Great food! Sports with collegiate athletes! Fellowship!
Inspirational talks by Fr. David Carter, Fr. Brent Shelton, “Big John” Merrill and others!
Come hear the Good News
and learn what true strength is!!
H.S. Young Men’s Retreat promo flyer 2017
Medical Release Form Young Men’s Retreat ’17-fillable
Youth Code of Conduct Audio Video Release Young Men’s Retreat 2017-fillable
How do we register our sons for this retreat? We will be coming in from St Mary’s in Johnson City, TN.