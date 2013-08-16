Healing Mass with Fr. William Kiel

Add to Calendar
October 10, 2013 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Holy Trinity Church
Fr. William Kiel, a retired priest from the Diocese of Greensburg in Pennsylvania, will offer two healing Masses on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Jefferson City.
Please pray for healing of child, Payton Morris. She is on ventilator and expected to die this week. Brain activity is bad.