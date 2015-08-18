Add to Calendar
September 30, 2015 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
St. John Neumann Parish
645 Saint John Court
Knoxville, TN 37934
USA
$20 for supplies
Marilyn Derbyshire
865-777-4312
St. John Neumann parish will offer grief support for adults beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Path Toward Healing Grief Support: Finding Peace and Acceptance After the Death of a Loved One is a six-week Catholic-based grief support program for the bereaved. If you have experienced the death of a loved one, you are warmly invited to participate. Cost for supplies is $20. For more information, contact facilitator Natalie Tabler at 228-3509 or nprenderPath Toward Healing Image@knology.net. To register, contact Marilyn Derbyshire at 777-4312 or mderbyshire@sjnknox.org.
Is there anyone in the diocese who trains bereavement facilitators? We would like to start a bereavement group at St. Thomas the Apostle but we don’t have any qualified leaders. Thank you. Marianne Hartman