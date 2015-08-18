Calendar When: September 30, 2015 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm 2015-09-30T19:00:00-04:00 2015-09-30T21:00:00-04:00 Where: St. John Neumann Parish

645 Saint John Court

Knoxville, TN 37934

USA

Cost: $20 for supplies Cumberland Mountain Deanery Diocesan events

St. John Neumann parish will offer grief support for adults beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Path Toward Healing Grief Support: Finding Peace and Acceptance After the Death of a Loved One is a six-week Catholic-based grief support program for the bereaved. If you have experienced the death of a loved one, you are warmly invited to participate. Cost for supplies is $20. For more information, contact facilitator Natalie Tabler at 228-3509 or nprenderPath Toward Healing Image@knology.net. To register, contact Marilyn Derbyshire at 777-4312 or mderbyshire@sjnknox.org.