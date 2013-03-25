High School Catholic Youth Camp

When:
June 5, 2017 @ 2:00 pm – June 9, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
2017-06-05T14:00:00-04:00
2017-06-09T12:00:00-04:00
Where:
Ocoee Retreat Center
186 Hawkins Drive
Cherokee National Forest, Ocoee, TN 37361
USA
Cost:
$275.00
Contact:
Al Forsythe
865-806-1343
Email
Chattanooga Deanery Cumberland Mountain Deanery Diocesan events Five Rivers Deanery Smoky Mountain Deanery Vocations Youth

 

SAVE THE DATE

  High School Catholic Youth Camp: All incoming 9th-12th graders

Meet Catholics your own age from all over the diocese, listen to inspiring speakers, learn about the new evangelization, celebrate dynamic liturgy, challenge yourself on the high ropes course and adventure race. and take a ride down the giant water slide or relax in the lazy river.

Dates: June 5-9, 2017

Where: Ocoee Retreat Center, Ocoee, TN

Theme:  “It’s Coming ……… The Storm!”

Cost: $275.00 per person
Includes: housing, all meals, snacks, water park, high and low ropes, adventure race, t-shirt and much more….
Promotional Flyer:Storm Flyer
Registration Form: Individual Registration Form and Code of Conduct CYC 2017
Adult Registration Form:Adult Event Permission Release Form
Ocoee Retreat Center Waiver:ORC-Waiver
Master Medical Form Spanish: Forma Medico
Directions to Ocoee Retreat Center: Directions
What to Bring Information: What to Bring

For More information on the Ocoee Retreat Center:

Ocoee Retreat Center LogoOcoee Retreat Center Website with Pictures of facility: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com

Recommended “Packing List” from Ocoee Retreat Center: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com/packing-list/

Directions from areas around our Diocese to Ocoee Retreat Center: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com/directions/

Cost: Catholic Youth Camp (Formerly YLI) $275.00Includes: 

Once the forms are completely filled out they must be printed and sent to:
The Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry
805 S. Northshore Dr.
Knoxville, Tn 37919
Att. CYC 2017

Chattanooga Deanery:  Donna Jones, djones@dioknox.org  Mobile (423) 718-4387

 Cumberland Mountain Deanery: Deacon Dan Hosford,  dhosford@dioknox.org  Mobile (865) 603-9682

Five Rivers Deanery: Deacon Jim Fage, jfage@dioknox.org  Mobile (423) 748-2836

Smoky Mountain Deanery: Beth Parsons,  bparsons@ourladyoffatima.org   (865) 982-3672 ext. 14

