186 Hawkins Drive
Cherokee National Forest, Ocoee, TN 37361
USA
SAVE THE DATE
High School Catholic Youth Camp: All incoming 9th-12th graders
Meet Catholics your own age from all over the diocese, listen to inspiring speakers, learn about the new evangelization, celebrate dynamic liturgy, challenge yourself on the high ropes course and adventure race. and take a ride down the giant water slide or relax in the lazy river.
Where: Ocoee Retreat Center, Ocoee, TN
Theme: “It’s Coming ……… The Storm!”
Cost: $275.00 per person
Includes: housing, all meals, snacks, water park, high and low ropes, adventure race, t-shirt and much more….
Promotional Flyer:Storm Flyer
Registration Form: Individual Registration Form and Code of Conduct CYC 2017
Adult Registration Form:Adult Event Permission Release Form
Ocoee Retreat Center Waiver:ORC-Waiver
Master Medical Form Spanish: Forma Medico
Directions to Ocoee Retreat Center: Directions
What to Bring Information: What to Bring
For More information on the Ocoee Retreat Center:
Ocoee Retreat Center Website with Pictures of facility: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com
Recommended “Packing List” from Ocoee Retreat Center: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com/packing-list/
Directions from areas around our Diocese to Ocoee Retreat Center: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com/directions/
Once the forms are completely filled out they must be printed and sent to:
The Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry
805 S. Northshore Dr.
Knoxville, Tn 37919
Att. CYC 2017
Chattanooga Deanery: Donna Jones, djones@dioknox.org Mobile (423) 718-4387
Cumberland Mountain Deanery: Deacon Dan Hosford, dhosford@dioknox.org Mobile (865) 603-9682
Five Rivers Deanery: Deacon Jim Fage, jfage@dioknox.org Mobile (423) 748-2836
Smoky Mountain Deanery: Beth Parsons, bparsons@ourladyoffatima.org (865) 982-3672 ext. 14
6/5-9