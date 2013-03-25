SAVE THE DATE

High School Catholic Youth Camp: All incoming 9th-12th graders

Meet Catholics your own age from all over the diocese, listen to inspiring speakers, learn about the new evangelization, celebrate dynamic liturgy, challenge yourself on the high ropes course and adventure race. and take a ride down the giant water slide or relax in the lazy river.

Dates: June 5-9, 2017

Where: Ocoee Retreat Center, Ocoee, TN

Theme: “It’s Coming ……… The Storm!”



Cost: $275.00 per person

Includes: housing, all meals, snacks, water park, high and low ropes, adventure race, t-shirt and much more….

Promotional Flyer:Storm Flyer

Registration Form: Individual Registration Form and Code of Conduct CYC 2017

Adult Registration Form:Adult Event Permission Release Form

Ocoee Retreat Center Waiver:ORC-Waiver

Master Medical Form Spanish: Forma Medico

Directions to Ocoee Retreat Center: Directions

What to Bring Information: What to Bring

For More information on the Ocoee Retreat Center:

Ocoee Retreat Center Website with Pictures of facility: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com

Recommended “Packing List” from Ocoee Retreat Center: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com/packing-list/

Directions from areas around our Diocese to Ocoee Retreat Center: http://ocoeeretreatcenter.com/directions/

Cost: Catholic Youth Camp (Formerly YLI) $275.00Includes:

Once the forms are completely filled out they must be printed and sent to:

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry

805 S. Northshore Dr.

Knoxville, Tn 37919

Att. CYC 2017

Chattanooga Deanery: Donna Jones, djones@dioknox.org Mobile (423) 718-4387

Cumberland Mountain Deanery: Deacon Dan Hosford, dhosford@dioknox.org Mobile (865) 603-9682

Five Rivers Deanery: Deacon Jim Fage, jfage@dioknox.org Mobile (423) 748-2836

Smoky Mountain Deanery: Beth Parsons, bparsons@ourladyoffatima.org (865) 982-3672 ext. 14