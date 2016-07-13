9th Annual Irish Fest on the Hill

Calendar When: August 13, 2016 @ 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm 2016-08-13T16:00:00-04:00 2016-08-13T22:00:00-04:00 Where: Immaculate Conception Church

414 W Vine Ave

Knoxville, TN 37902

USA

Diocesan events

Immaculate Conception Church will host its ninth annual Irish Fest on the Hill from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The festival will feature live Irish music, tours of the historic church, Celtic goods, a silent auction, Irish food and drinks and activities for kids.