9th Annual Irish Fest on the Hill

August 13, 2016 @ 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm
2016-08-13T16:00:00-04:00
2016-08-13T22:00:00-04:00
Immaculate Conception Church
414 W Vine Ave
Knoxville, TN 37902
USA
Immaculate Conception Church will host its ninth annual Irish Fest on the Hill from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The festival will feature live Irish music, tours of the historic church, Celtic goods, a silent auction, Irish food and drinks and activities for kids.
Hello,
I don’t see an application process for bands on your festival site. My band, The Sprigs, would like to be considered for your upcoming festival. We are based in Chicago and have toured extensively in North America and Europe. The original 4 founding members have reunited including All Ireland Fiddle Champion Brendan Bulger, James Conway who is endorsed by Hohner Harmonica’s, Mid West Fleadh Cheoil Banjo and Mandolin Champion Marc McGowan and multi – instrumentalist Bill Knox. We play an eclectic mix of traditional Irish dance music, bluegrass and American country folk / blues songs. On our website http://www.thesprigs.net you will find some examples or our music.
Thank you for you time and I look forward to hearing from you.
Marc McGowan