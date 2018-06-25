East Tennessee Catholic wins best redesign, best feature writing by Catholic Press Association

The East Tennessee Catholic was recently awarded first place by the Catholic Press Association in two categories: Best Redesign of a Newspaper and

Magazine Feature Writing.

In the Feature Writing category, Editor Bill Brewer’s story about the Gatlinburg wildfires won first place. The story appeared in the January 2017 issue of The East Tennessee Catholic Magazine.

Regarding the new format for the newspaper, judges said, “Redesigning ones publication is scary. In an effort to provide more information to readers, staff at the East Tennessee Catholic (returned to a time-trusted format) and shifted its publication from a tabloid to a broadsheet. It was a great decision. The newspaper today has a newsy, modern feel and a sense of more information. A fringe benefit was almost twice as much space as before for its Spanish-language section. It’s an attractive and newsy makeover.”

Editor Bill Brewer, Assistant Editor Dan McWilliams, Communications Specialist Emily Booker, and Communications Director Jim Wogan worked for a number of months on the redesign. Bishop Richard F. Stika oversaw the project.

The East Tennessee Catholic newspaper debuted its new look, with the dome of the new Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and the mountains of East Tennessee as components of its redesign, in February 2017.