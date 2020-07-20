East Tennessee Catholic wins award for immigration coverage

The East Tennessee Catholic Magazine has been recognized by the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada with a first-place award for its coverage of immigration in the Diocese of Knoxville.

The September 2019 issue of the magazine, with its cover story “Understanding the Exodus,” was named Best Special Issue for 2019 by the Catholic Press Association. In awarding the top honor, CPA judges said the special issue was “excellent work – important coverage of a crucial topic that digs deep to inform its audience.”

The cover story actually was a series of stories that examined how immigration in all its forms affects – and enriches – the diocese. Contributing to the effort were Bishop Richard F. Stika, Father Steve Pawelk, GHM, the diocesan Office of Communications staff: Bill Brewer, Jim Wogan, Dan McWilliams, and Emily Booker, photographer Stephanie Richer, and FAITH Catholic Publishing and its graphic designer, Jenny Pomicter.

Click image to read the September 2019 issue of The East Tennessee Catholic Magazine. You can read stories from The East Tennessee Catholic at https://etcatholic.org/.