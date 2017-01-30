Diocese represented at March for Life in Washington DC

Parishioners, students, and youth groups from around the Diocese of Knoxville traveled to Washington, DC to participate in the March for Life on Jan. 27. The following photos were sent to the Diocese of Knoxville communications department or selected from various public social media links.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Teens from all over the Diocese of Knoxville attended the March for Life….OLPH and St. Jude from Chattanooga, St. Augustine, St. Stephen, St. Mary’s in Oak Ridge, Notre Dame in Greeneville, St. Michael the Archangel, St. Patrick’s and Notre Dame High School were traveling together on 3 buses. St. Therese in Cleveland and St. Thomas were traveling together on one bus and Knox Catholic were on another bus! Great representation from our teens in the Diocese of Knoxville! I hash tagged all my pictures #dokmarch