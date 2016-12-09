Diocese raises more than $200,000 for fire victims

The Diocese of Knoxville has raised more than $200,000 to assist victims of deadly and destructive wildfires that recently swept through several communities in East Tennessee, including Gatlinburg and other areas in Sevier County.

In figures released today, parishes and mission churches in the diocese raised $151,000 through special collections on the weekend of Dec. 3-4. That figure is expected to increase when additional parishes hold collections this weekend.

“The generous response by our parishes, mission churches, schools, and ministries reflects the Christian values taught in the Gospel of Matthew, to feed, clothe, and give shelter to those in need. The Catholic Church of East Tennessee remains committed to helping those who are trying to rebuild their lives as the result of these tragic events,” said Bishop Richard F. Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville.

Click here for video and slideshow of diocesan delegation visit to affected areas in Gatlinburg.

In addition to the parish contributions, the Diocese of Knoxville has received a special grant of $25,000 from the St. Mary’s Legacy Foundation and also raised $19,700 in online giving. Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has contributed $11,000 through its disaster relief fund.

“I want to thank all those people, both inside and outside of our diocese, for their prayers and their contributions to these relief efforts. As I often say, we can do together what we can’t do alone,” Bishop Stika added.

There are 51 parish and mission churches in the Diocese of Knoxville, which covers all of East Tennessee—including Chattanooga, Knoxville, Crossville, Johnson City, Kingsport, and other communities in the region.